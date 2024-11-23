DC reviews progress on Lahore development plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner/ Administrator Syed Musa Raza, during a meeting here on Saturday, reviewed the progress being made on the Lahore development plan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, the Managing Director of WASA, and representatives from all relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed review of progress related to tenders and development schemes was conducted.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized ensuring transparency in all current and upcoming e-tenders. He stressed that residents of areas undergoing development work must be fully informed beforehand. Additionally, no individual or organization will be permitted to carry out demolition or construction work in completed areas without proper authorisation.

Describing the Lahore Development Plan as a historic mega project, the administrator highlighted its focus on the construction of internal streets, sewerage systems, and small roads. It also includes the provision and restoration of water supply systems, drainage infrastructure, and streetlights.

Participants were instructed to work tirelessly to ensure timely and high-quality project execution. The administrator reiterated that negligence or carelessness in the construction process would not be tolerated. Strict adherence to safety, convenience, and the highest standards of quality is a priority for the administration.

The DC stressed that the plan aims to address key infrastructure needs and enhance the living standards of Lahore’s residents through modern and sustainable urban development.