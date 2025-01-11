DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the ongoing development projects under the Lahore Development Plan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Khatia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassar Nawaz, all assistant commissioners, deputy managing director WASA, and key officials.

The participants briefed the DC on the progress and ongoing development works. The DC stressed the need for transparency in collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure success of projects. He said that the quality of construction work must be maintained.

Contractors were directed to ensure the use of high-quality materials and that there would be no compromise on achieving the project's objectives.

DC Musa Raza stressed that the development works under the Lahore Development Plan must be completed within the given deadlines. He highlighted that the plan was a mega project and required collective efforts for its success. He said that the plan would significantly enhance the beauty of the city. Streets of Lahore would be paved with tough tiles following completion of sewerage and other related works, ensuring a cleaner and more organised city environment. He said the district administration was committed to providing the best facilities to citizens of Lahore.