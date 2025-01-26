DC Reviews Progress On LDP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Sunday, evaluated the progress of various ongoing and upcoming development projects under Lahore Development Program (LDP), aimed at transforming the city.
The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Nawaz, and senior officials from various departments, including all Assistant Commissioners, WASA, Nespak, and other relevant authorities.
During the session, the Assistant Commissioners provided a detailed briefing on the advancements made under the Lahore Development Program.
The deputy commissioner emphasized that any delays or negligence would not be tolerated, stressing that efficiency and commitment are paramount for the successful completion of the projects “Transparency must be maintained throughout, and we must focus on achieving the set targets,” he said.
He urged all departments to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines, ensuring quality and progress at every stage.
The DC further stated, “No stone should be left unturned in making these projects a success. These developments will enhance the city's beauty and provide essential services to its residents.” With the Lahore Development Program moving forward, the city is set to undergo significant improvements that will not only uplift its infrastructure but also bring long-term benefits to the citizens, he added.
