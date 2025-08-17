DC reviews progress on LDP, orders timely completion of projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Sunday chaired an important meeting to review progress on the Lahore Development Programme.

The meeting was attended by ADC Finance, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and all Assistant Commissioners.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. He stressed that transparency, quality, and adherence to timelines must be strictly maintained in every scheme. “No compromise will be tolerated on the quality of work. NESPAK must ensure strict monitoring and compliance with standards,” he stated.

DC Syed Musa Raza instructed Assistant Commissioners to accelerate the pace of development during the coming week to achieve visible progress.

He emphasized that projects under the Lahore Development Programme must be completed transparently, with durability and sustainability kept in focus to provide long-term benefits to citizens.

The DC also directed the immediate removal of illegal platforms and sheds to improve the city’s streetscape. He noted that significant progress has already been made in MCL’s schemes, and further efforts are required to meet the set deadlines.“Citizens deserve development works that are sustainable, durable, and beneficial. All schemes must be completed strictly within the given timelines,” he concluded.