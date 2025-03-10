Open Menu

DC Reviews Progress On LDP Phase-I

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DC reviews progress on LDP phase-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Monday, reviewed

progress being made on the first phase of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassir Nawaz, Chief Officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia and several Assistant Commissioners.

During the meeting, the assistant commissioners with representatives from the WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, provided detailed briefings on the progress of developmental works of the project.

Musa Raza said that all developmental works must be completed on time and meet high-quality standards. He instructed relevant departments to ensure the project is completed efficiently and without compromise. He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of work and directed all concerned departments to adhere to the highest standards and complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The DC said the district administration's top priority was to ensure timely and high-quality completion of development projects in Lahore, with a strong focus on accountability and efficiency.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

36 minutes ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

36 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

51 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

1 hour ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

2 hours ago
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

2 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

2 hours ago
 Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

3 hours ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan