DC Reviews Progress On LDP Phase-I
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Monday, reviewed
progress being made on the first phase of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) project.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassir Nawaz, Chief Officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia and several Assistant Commissioners.
During the meeting, the assistant commissioners with representatives from the WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, provided detailed briefings on the progress of developmental works of the project.
Musa Raza said that all developmental works must be completed on time and meet high-quality standards. He instructed relevant departments to ensure the project is completed efficiently and without compromise. He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of work and directed all concerned departments to adhere to the highest standards and complete the project within the stipulated time frame.
The DC said the district administration's top priority was to ensure timely and high-quality completion of development projects in Lahore, with a strong focus on accountability and efficiency.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second phase of f-IPV, OPV campaign to strengthen immunity amidst persistent Polio threat6 minutes ago
-
Free solar panels: mechanism discussed for verification of applicants6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP phase-I6 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Kohistan traffic accident16 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects petition for regularization of contractual employees at Women University Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing attack on Police Personnel in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
DI Khan's Sohan Halwa, Rajar sweets of Charsadda add colours to Iftar parties in KP16 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts inaugural ORIC steering committee meeting to strengthen academia-industry collaboration16 minutes ago
-
DC listens people's issue, directs to resolve on priority26 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence with Mushtaq over demise of brother26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 21 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
Twin cities abuzz with Eid preparations as second ashra commences46 minutes ago