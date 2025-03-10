DC reviews progress on LDP phase-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Monday, reviewed

progress being made on the first phase of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mudassir Nawaz, Chief Officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia and several Assistant Commissioners.

During the meeting, the assistant commissioners with representatives from the WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, provided detailed briefings on the progress of developmental works of the project.

Musa Raza said that all developmental works must be completed on time and meet high-quality standards. He instructed relevant departments to ensure the project is completed efficiently and without compromise. He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of work and directed all concerned departments to adhere to the highest standards and complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The DC said the district administration's top priority was to ensure timely and high-quality completion of development projects in Lahore, with a strong focus on accountability and efficiency.