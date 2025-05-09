Open Menu

DC Reviews Progress On Motorway Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a follow-up meeting to review the progress of the Kharian-Sambrial Motorway project, with a focus on fund allocation and land compensation for remaining landowners.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners Bilal Zubair (Gujrat), Ahmad Shir (Kharian), Farooq Azam (Sra-e-Alamgir), and other relevant department officers.

Khizr Hayat Bhatti briefed the attendees on the project's progress, ongoing issues, and fund availability.

Bilal Zubair provided an update on land acquisition and the status of development in the district, while Ahmad Shir shared specific details for the Kharian area.

Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized the need to accelerate the project's pace. He directed officials to coordinate closely with the National Highway Authority and the board of Revenue to ensure the timely release of funds and payments to remaining landowners. He reiterated that any delays would not be tolerated and stressed that the project's timely completion would contribute to regional development and benefit the local population.

