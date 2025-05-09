DC Reviews Progress On Motorway Project
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a follow-up meeting to review the progress of the Kharian-Sambrial Motorway project, with a focus on fund allocation and land compensation for remaining landowners.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners Bilal Zubair (Gujrat), Ahmad Shir (Kharian), Farooq Azam (Sra-e-Alamgir), and other relevant department officers.
Khizr Hayat Bhatti briefed the attendees on the project's progress, ongoing issues, and fund availability.
Bilal Zubair provided an update on land acquisition and the status of development in the district, while Ahmad Shir shared specific details for the Kharian area.
Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized the need to accelerate the project's pace. He directed officials to coordinate closely with the National Highway Authority and the board of Revenue to ensure the timely release of funds and payments to remaining landowners. He reiterated that any delays would not be tolerated and stressed that the project's timely completion would contribute to regional development and benefit the local population.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews progress on motorway project6 minutes ago
-
Pak will not allow India's regional dominance through aggression: Tariq Fazal16 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support16 minutes ago
-
Major traffic overhaul planned in Abbottabad as police target violations, encroachments26 minutes ago
-
Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army26 minutes ago
-
Foreign nationals safety: Police conducts mock exercise26 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoles with Abdul Haq Dharejo over his mother's death26 minutes ago
-
Over 35pc crime rate declines in Multan36 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds rally in support of Pakistan armed forces46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch national fisheries policy to boost exports, investment: Junaid Anwar Chaudhry46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock drills at Radio Pakistan, APP46 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister congratulates global Christian community on election of Pope Robert Prevo ..46 minutes ago