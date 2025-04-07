Open Menu

DC Reviews Progress On Under Construction Dialysis Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited the site of a 10-bed modern dialysis center under construction in Kharian and reviewed the progress of the project

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited the site of a 10-bed modern dialysis center under construction in Kharian and reviewed the progress of the project.

The dialysis center, being developed under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), is estimated to cost Rs. 45.407 million.

The facility aims to provide quality treatment for kidney patients at the local level, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel to major cities for dialysis.

DC Safdar Hussain Virk emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame while ensuring high construction standards and quality medical infrastructure. He said the initiative marks a vital step towards public welfare and reflects the administration’s commitment to improving healthcare services in the district.

Recent Stories

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

11 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

1 minute ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis ..

DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center

1 minute ago
 PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan ..

PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

1 minute ago
 NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

1 minute ago
FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperatio ..

FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference

41 minutes ago
 EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero ..

EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program ..

56 minutes ago
 EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strat ..

EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strategic partnership to advance AI ..

56 minutes ago
 Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan