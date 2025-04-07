DC Reviews Progress On Under Construction Dialysis Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited the site of a 10-bed modern dialysis center under construction in Kharian and reviewed the progress of the project.
The dialysis center, being developed under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), is estimated to cost Rs. 45.407 million.
The facility aims to provide quality treatment for kidney patients at the local level, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel to major cities for dialysis.
DC Safdar Hussain Virk emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame while ensuring high construction standards and quality medical infrastructure. He said the initiative marks a vital step towards public welfare and reflects the administration’s commitment to improving healthcare services in the district.
