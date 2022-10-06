DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has reviewed the progress of ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign in the district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has reviewed the progress of ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign in the district.

In this regard, the DC presided over a meeting for reviewing the progress over the ongoing campaign on its 4th day. The meeting was also attended by the officers concerned of health department and EPI.

The DC said it was the duty of all citizens to get their children vaccinated against typhoid as it was a deadly disease, adding the vaccine was safe and had no side effects.

He also directed the health authorities to reach out all the targeted population for vaccination.

The campaign was started on October 3 and would be continued till October 15 under which around 171,000 children aged nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid in 16 union councils of the district.

According to health department, out of 16 targeted union councils, 10 were selected from Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil including five urban and five rural, two union councils from Paharpur and one each union council from Paroa, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda tehsils.

Typhoid prevention injections were being administered at community centers, private and public schools.

During the campaign, the anti-polio drops were also being administered to children upto five years of age.