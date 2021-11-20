DC reviews progress over ongoing campaign against rubella, measles

UrduPoint.com

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Iftikhar Alam on Saturday chaired a meeting to review progress over ongoing anti rubella and anti measles campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zamin Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, Coordinator EPI Dr. Shafiq and officials concerned of district administration, health department and WHO.

The participants discussed hurdles being faced by the workers in the campaign and forwarded suggestions and proposals to address them.

The deputy commissioner directed strict monitoring of the staff and utilization of resources to achieve the objectives anti rubella and anti measles campaign.

He also urged people to cooperate with teams of health department and inoculate their children against these diseases.

