DC Reviews Progress Over 'Reach Every Door' Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC reviews progress over 'Reach Every Door' campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday said the officers and staff of the Health Department and other departments concerned should play their role in achieving the targets of the "Reach Every Door" campaign of coronavirus vaccination on the direction of the Punjab government.

He was reviewing the steps taken for the campaign in a meeting held in the committee room of his office here which was also attended by CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, CEO education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, District Health Officer Dr Tariq Arain, Deputy District Health Officers from across the district and officers of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner said that Corona Vaccination teams should work actively in the field to save the lives of the people.

He said that corona vaccine should be given to people aged upto 12 years and above in all the streets, neighborhoods and villages of the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal said that total of more than 316 teams are active in the field in 88 Union Councils of Bahawalpur District Council, 21 of Bahawalpur City and Municipal Committee Yazman, Ahmadpur East, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur and Uch Sharif.

He said the performance of mobile teams was being monitored regularly. He further said that fixed teams at 75 Primary health centers, 12 rural health centers, 4 tehsil headquarters hospitals and 13 other places across the district were providing corona vaccination facility.

