DC reviews project of laying sewerage lines

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq reviewed progress on the project of laying sewerage lines on Gohadpur, Muradpur and Kuluwal Road under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

The officials of relevant departments were also present besides the PICIIP, Nespak, Public Health Engineering Department, District Council, Highway Department and contractors.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the project of laying sewerage lines in Kuluwal and Gohadpur Road should be completed on emergency basis and said the construction work on the project was being reviewed daily.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner listened to problems of people and assuredthat the district administration would take all possible steps to complete the project assoon as possible.