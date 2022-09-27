UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Projects

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DC reviews projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said transparency in development projects and use of quality material will be ensured.

The ongoing projects would be reviewed after 15 days and in two weeks set goals and performance will be checked, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of development projects which was attended by Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Watto, XEN Highways Samiullah, XEN Public Health Abdul Waheed and others.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner with MPA Chaudhry Akhlaq reviewed ongoing projects onMarala Road, Gohadpur Road, Khadim Ali Road and other areas.

Related Topics

Road Sialkot

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

2 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

3 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

3 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

3 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.