DC reviews projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said transparency in development projects and use of quality material will be ensured.

The ongoing projects would be reviewed after 15 days and in two weeks set goals and performance will be checked, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of development projects which was attended by Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Watto, XEN Highways Samiullah, XEN Public Health Abdul Waheed and others.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner with MPA Chaudhry Akhlaq reviewed ongoing projects onMarala Road, Gohadpur Road, Khadim Ali Road and other areas.