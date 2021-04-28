UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Projects In City

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

DC reviews projects in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said work has been started on dozens of projects, including supply of clean and drinking water, up-gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city at a cost of Rs 17 billion.

He stated this while reviewing progress on ongoing development projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project at the DC's office on Wednesday.

The DC said a master plan had been chalked out for providing upgraded and advanced municipal facilities to people.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq reviewed the extension plan of Trauma Center Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

