DC reviews projects in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday directed officers of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment (PICIIP) to complete the project of sewage pipeline on Kashmir Road by February 2.

Addressing a meeting, he said the construction of manholes on Marala Road should also be completed as per schedule.

He added that during the current financial year, the Punjab government had releasedRs 7,119 million for 137 projects so far Rs 6,943 million had been spent.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz briefed the meeting.