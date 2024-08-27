DC reviews PULSE project

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar with Director General Punjab Land Records Authority

(PLRA) Ikramul Haq inspected the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project

in Chak 29M, Dunyapur.

District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Anam Sagheer Bajwa and

other relevant officials were also present.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the ongoing survey under the PULSE activities and assessed

key aspects of the implementation of the project.

The director general PLRA provided detailed information regarding the technical activities

of the project during the visit.

He mentioned that digitization of remaining rural land, digitalization of Katchi Abadies (informal settlements)

records, and automation of Sub-Registrar record rooms were also integral components

of the.project.