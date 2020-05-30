UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Punjab Municipal Services Programme Schemes

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officials concerned to complete ongoing Punjab Municipal Services Programme Schemes timely with guarantee of quality material

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officials concerned to complete ongoing Punjab Municipal Services Programme Schemes timely with guarantee of quality material.

While presiding over meeting to review Punjab Municipal Services Programme schemes on Saturday, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that work on 327 out of 347 schemes was continued with cost of Rs 572.

7 million across the district.

He directed to ensure construction of new sewerage lines and cleanliness of old lines on priority basis.

MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that Punjab Municipal Services Programme schemes should be completed as early as possible so that it's benefits could be reached to masses.

The ongoing uplift schemes, pace of monitoring committee work and saving funds were reviewed in details in the meeting.

APP /qbs-sak1450 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

