DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Program

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday presided over a meeting held here to review the speed and quality of work on the Punjab Cities Program.

According to the DC office, a detailed briefing was given in the meeting regarding work in progress under the Punjab Cities Program including decoration and beautification of the city, tree plantation, and mega project of urban sewerage, rehabilitation of Disposal stations, preparation of pipes for sewerage and all other schemes.

Officers of the Punjab Cities Program, Consultants, contractors and officers of all departments concerned attended the meeting.

DC directed to speed up work on all schemes and must ensure the quality of material being used in the schemes.

He also directed the consultants to regularly check the sites and try to complete work within a given time.

He was also monitoring the schemes and ordered to send him reports of present work and about the completion of the schemes.

