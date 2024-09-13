Open Menu

DC Reviews Rabi-ul-Awal Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Dr Syed Muhammad Ali in his office on Friday to review the arrangements for 12 Rabi Awwal.

Assistant Commissioners, Police, Revenue, Motorway officials and related officers and scholars of various schools of thought participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that there is religious harmony throughout the district, but the scholars of all schools of thought should maintain cooperation and tolerance. He said, "The auspicious day of 12 Rabi Al-Awwal is attributed to the last Prophet of islam, may God bless him and grant him peace, so we all should do our part to maintain peace and order by following the path told by our master".

On this occasion, he directed all the assistant commissioners to monitor the arrangements in their respective tehsils and in this regard the problems should be solved at the tehsil level.

He said that the ambulances including the paramedic staff should be kept alert to avoid any untoward incident.

He also directed all the municipal officers to close the manholes on the roads while ensuring the cleanliness of the cities so that the participants of the processions do not suffer any kind of inconvenience. Negligence in this regard will not be acceptable, he said.

The deputy commissioner also instructed the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) officers to avoid load shedding during the celebrations and to repair loose cables. He directed the DSP headquarters to crack down on motorcycles without silencers.

On this occasion, scholars of all schools of thought assured the deputy commissioner that they would fully cooperate with the administration.

