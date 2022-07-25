DC reviews rain situation in Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Monday visited different areas of the district and inspected the dewatering activities.

Assistant Commissioner Matiari Adeel Ahmed, AC Hala Dr. Mazahir Ali and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Mansoor Abbasi gave a detailed briefing about the drainage measures.

During the recent rains, a total of 224 mm of rain was recorded across the district from July 5 to July 24, including 99 mm in Tehsil Matiari, 79 mm in Hala and 46 mm in Saeedabad.

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-ul-Zaman was also personally monitoring the situation arising from the rains and he was being informed about the situation, DC said.

He said that a lot of water had accumulated in the low-lying areas during the rains of the previous day, but drainage was ensured by the timely actions of the relevant institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a detailed report would be submitted to the Sindh government after reviewing the damage caused during the monsoon rains.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to assess the damage and prepare a detailed report in this regard.