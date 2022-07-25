UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Rain Situation In Matiari District

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC reviews rain situation in Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Monday visited different areas of the district and inspected the dewatering activities.

Assistant Commissioner Matiari Adeel Ahmed, AC Hala Dr. Mazahir Ali and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Mansoor Abbasi gave a detailed briefing about the drainage measures.

During the recent rains, a total of 224 mm of rain was recorded across the district from July 5 to July 24, including 99 mm in Tehsil Matiari, 79 mm in Hala and 46 mm in Saeedabad.

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-ul-Zaman was also personally monitoring the situation arising from the rains and he was being informed about the situation, DC said.

He said that a lot of water had accumulated in the low-lying areas during the rains of the previous day, but drainage was ensured by the timely actions of the relevant institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a detailed report would be submitted to the Sindh government after reviewing the damage caused during the monsoon rains.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to assess the damage and prepare a detailed report in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Rashid Hala Matiari Saeedabad July All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

37 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

2 hours ago
 ‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in ..

‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in the Health Sector

3 hours ago
 ‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's ..

‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's Objections

3 hours ago
 OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.