DC reviews rainwater drainage in low lying areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haidar visited various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday during heavy rain and reviewed the drainage of rainwater in Jinnah Underpass, Lakhsmi Chowk, The Mall, Waris road, The Mall, Qartaba Chowk, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Governor House and other areas.

She also reviewed the emergency camps set up by the WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) Lahore and inquired about the operational water pumps to ensure the speedy disposal of rainwater during the current rains in the city.

The DC said that citizens could also call WASA helpline in case of any emergency or may tag on our social media page. She directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant or rainwater from low lying areas and underpasses.

She said the process of drainage of rainwater continued through suction machines, excavators and de-watering sets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners also remained present in the field and monitored the process of drainage of rainwater in their jurisdiction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) reviewed drainage process at Harbanspura.

AC Model Town visited Gaddafi Stadium, Gulberg, Liberty Roundabout and Kalma Chowk Underpass to monitor the drainage process.

AC Cantt Nabeel Memon visited Ghazi Road and Walton Road while AC City Wasiq Abbasvisited Qartba and Lakhsmi Chowk to monitor the drainage process.