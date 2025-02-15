DC reviews Ramazan bazaar preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for setting up Ramazan bazaars across provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro, Director of Industries, Secretary of the Market Committee, and GM of Model Bazaar.

During the briefing, it was informed that ten model bazaars will be set up across Lahore during the holy month of Ramzan, with each tehsil hosting one model bazaar featuring 10 shops. Seven of these shops will offer essential goods such as fruits, vegetables, lentils, spices, and other items, while the remaining three will be dedicated to selling meat. The vendors will receive goods at wholesale prices, ensuring affordable rates for consumers.

The DC emphasized that the goods sold will be of high quality and that all items would adhere to the prices set by the Market Committee. Separate counters will be arranged for women, senior citizens, and general customers to ensure ease of shopping for all. Furthermore, the bazaars will be maintained with high standards of cleanliness, and adequate parking will be provided.

DC Syed Musa Raza instructed that all arrangements be completed by February 24th, ensuring the bazaars are ready before Ramadan begins.

Meanwhile, the DC conducted a visit to various locations in Tehsil Allama Iqbal Town to review the cleanliness and encroachment measures in Thokar Niaz Baig, Khanpur, and the surrounding areas of Sabzazar.

MCL CO Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Muhammad Khawaja Umair, and other officials were present.

The DC expressed frustration over the poor cleanliness arrangements in Thokar Niaz Baig Service Lane and green belts. He instructed LWMC and WASA officials to immediately address the cleanliness issues. He emphasized that poor cleanliness would not be tolerated at any point.

The DC warned administrative officers that an effective monitoring system is essential for improving cleanliness operations. He urged shopkeepers to dispose of waste in designated bins and avoid throwing it on roads or green belts. Special cleanliness operations will be launched on main roads, streets, and neighborhoods, he said.

He also called for awareness walks and door-to-door campaigns to educate the public about cleanliness. He directed that goods will be seized, and fines imposed if encroachments persist despite warnings and notices. Model carts will soon be provided to street vendors free of charge to boost the local economy.