DC Reviews Ramazan Bazaar Preparations
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for setting up Ramazan bazaars across provincial capital.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro, Director of Industries, Secretary of the Market Committee, and GM of Model Bazaar.
During the briefing, it was informed that ten model bazaars will be set up across Lahore during the holy month of Ramzan, with each tehsil hosting one model bazaar featuring 10 shops. Seven of these shops will offer essential goods such as fruits, vegetables, lentils, spices, and other items, while the remaining three will be dedicated to selling meat. The vendors will receive goods at wholesale prices, ensuring affordable rates for consumers.
The DC emphasized that the goods sold will be of high quality and that all items would adhere to the prices set by the Market Committee. Separate counters will be arranged for women, senior citizens, and general customers to ensure ease of shopping for all. Furthermore, the bazaars will be maintained with high standards of cleanliness, and adequate parking will be provided.
DC Syed Musa Raza instructed that all arrangements be completed by February 24th, ensuring the bazaars are ready before Ramadan begins.
Meanwhile, the DC conducted a visit to various locations in Tehsil Allama Iqbal Town to review the cleanliness and encroachment measures in Thokar Niaz Baig, Khanpur, and the surrounding areas of Sabzazar.
MCL CO Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Muhammad Khawaja Umair, and other officials were present.
The DC expressed frustration over the poor cleanliness arrangements in Thokar Niaz Baig Service Lane and green belts. He instructed LWMC and WASA officials to immediately address the cleanliness issues. He emphasized that poor cleanliness would not be tolerated at any point.
The DC warned administrative officers that an effective monitoring system is essential for improving cleanliness operations. He urged shopkeepers to dispose of waste in designated bins and avoid throwing it on roads or green belts. Special cleanliness operations will be launched on main roads, streets, and neighborhoods, he said.
He also called for awareness walks and door-to-door campaigns to educate the public about cleanliness. He directed that goods will be seized, and fines imposed if encroachments persist despite warnings and notices. Model carts will soon be provided to street vendors free of charge to boost the local economy.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews Ramazan bazaar preparations5 minutes ago
-
24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people5 minutes ago
-
21 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling5 minutes ago
-
156th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib being observed5 minutes ago
-
EU, Pakistan celebrate "Stronger Together" at EuroVillage 20255 minutes ago
-
Training wksp on "Equipping teachers to foster learning skills in students" held15 minutes ago
-
RCB completes 70pc desilting of Khanpur Dam15 minutes ago
-
Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan: A milestone in bilateral relations25 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM for practical steps to improve Pak Missions’ efficacy35 minutes ago
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC45 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held45 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school45 minutes ago