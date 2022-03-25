UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Ramazan Bazaars Preparations

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday reviewed the preparations for establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Friday reviewed the preparations for establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

He was presiding over a meeting in this regard at his office and issued instructions for making the shops functional, ensuring cleanliness, displaying rate list and making the markets fully operational.

The DC said that 32 bazaars were being established at various points of the provincial capital and apart from stalls of fruit, vegetable, grocery and utility items, controlled rate stalls of flour and sugar would also be established inside the Ramazan Bazar by March 28.

He ordered for ensuring supply of goods at below-market rates and ensuring provision of facilities to people within the market so that more people could benefit from the supply of goods at lower prices. He directed the allied departments to join hands with the district administration to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

Price control magistrates and district officers were also directed to take strict action against overcharging and hoarding in their respective areas.

