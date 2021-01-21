DC reviews reconstruction work on Mansehra road Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah directed National Highways Authority (NHA) officials to complete the construction of main Mansehra following the quality and standard within due time. He said this during his visit to road construction sites.

The deputy commissioner visited to review the construction work along with the chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, he also inspected the new under-construction drainage system on Mansehra road.

Mughees Sanaullah directed the contractor and NHA officials to speed up the construction work and must follow the quality and standard.

To remove the permanent and temporary encroachment from the city, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, Tehsil Regulation Officer (TGO) and anti-encroachment squad served notices to the different trader's organizations of Abbottabad city for their cooperation and support for the upcoming drive.

The anti-encroachment squad also announced through loudspeakers all across the city to voluntarily remove the encroachment otherwise during the drive the pushcarts, hand carts would be seized and concrete constructions would be demolished.

In Havelian Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran during a massive anti-encroachment drive in the main Bazar seized all goods that were displayed outside the shops on road, imposes heavy fines on many shopkeepers at the spot.

While talking to the media she said that in Havelian city the operation would continue, to remove the encroachment from the footpaths and roads of the city is our priority, she also advised the traders community to ensure that no commodity or items should be placed or displayed outside the shops otherwise strict action would be taken.