DC reviews rehabilitation of Urban Sewerage Zone-2

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Monday visited the project site to review the rehabilitation of Urban Sewerage Zone-2 in Jhang.

As per the DC office, during the visit, XEN Public Health briefed the DC, and shed light on various aspects of the ambitious plan. It was revealed that the project, valued at a substantial Rs 1381 million, regained momentum following the release of much-needed funds.

One of the key highlights of this rehabilitation effort is the inclusion of a modern disposal works facility, currently under construction. This addition promises to enhance the overall effectiveness of the sewerage system in the region, contributing to a healthier and cleaner environment.

With a strong emphasis on infrastructure improvement, the project aims to replace and upgrade sewerage lines, effectively addressing long-standing issues in areas such as Darussakina Road, Purana Chiniot Road, Faisalabad Road, Basti Dewan Wali, and Kacha Paka Railway Road.

The restoration of these crucial areas will bring relief to residents and elevate the quality of life for all.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and motivated the project team to expedite their efforts. He underscored the significance of the project's timely completion to maximize its positive impact on the community.

