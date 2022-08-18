DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of Mushkhail

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Thursday said that the recent rains had caused loss of life and property in the Musakhail district while relief work was underway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Thursday said that the recent rains had caused loss of life and property in the Musakhail district while relief work was underway.

He expressed these views while visiting various areas to assess the damages of the areas affected by the torrential rain and flood relay and reviewed ongoing relief operations.

The DC said that due to torrential rains and flesh flood, most of the roads from Musakhail to Kangri and Musa Khel to Durag were washed away in the flood relay whereas the land connection was also suspended.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti while talking to the victims said that due to the rains, people had suffered massive loss of life and property in different areas, for which we were deeply saddened and would do everything possible for their help and relief.

In the conversation, he also assured the people affected by the flood that provincial government and district administration stood with them in difficult time and every possible measure was being taken to provide relief to the people in the area.

Residents of the area thanked Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti Assistant Commissioner Imran Mandukhel and other staff for their sympathy and efforts.