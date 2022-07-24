DC reviews relief, rescue operations in flood-it Parowa tehsil

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Sunday visited the flood affected areas of Parowa Tehsil and reviewed all the rescue and relief operations.

The DC issued immediate instructions to the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for protecting the life and property of the people.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Iqbal Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Dera (Additional Charge) Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Parowa (Additional Charge) Umar Khattab and the officials of other departments concerned.

The DC reviewed the situation on the spot and ordered the quarters concerned to deal with the situation under his close supervision. He said the boats should be arranged as many as possible so that the flood affected people could be shifted to safe places at earliest.

A tent village was established nearby that area and many affected people had been safely brought there.

The DC said other tent villages will also be established as per the need.

In view of this situation, the DC said the people of respective areas should be informed in time about the risk of flooding so that any untoward situation could be avoided.

He said the people should also take precautionary measures by themselves, stay away from mud-houses and walls. They should take special care of small children.

The DC said that the district administration was using all its resources to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Najamul Hassnain Liaquat, Additional SP Dera Javed Awan alao visited the flood affected areas in Ramak area of Parowa tehsil. The police along with other relief teams are also performing their duties in shifting flood-affected people to a safer places.