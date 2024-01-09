DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the timely completion of the repair and maintenance work of important roads in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider here Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the timely completion of the repair and maintenance work of important roads in the city.

Chief Officer Iqbal Farid gave a detailed briefing about the repair and maintenance of roads.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider, who is also the Administrator of Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), said that a total of 414 development projects are underway in the city on the instructions of the caretaker government of Punjab. She added that 40 percent work on eight important roads of the city has been completed, while repair work on 63 other roads has also been started.

She said that work has also been started on 299 schemes of patchwork, work on 44 schemes of footpath repair is also going on, and all these projects will be completed soon. The duty roster of officers has been released in each zone.

Rafia Haider said that there will be no compromise on the quality and standard of development works. She added that she would personally inspect all the schemes. She directed that all the officers including the chief officer should remain in the field to monitor the projects.