DC reviews Rescue 1122 flood mock exercise, relief arrangements

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Kot Ghulam/Sheikh Pur to inspect a flood preparedness mock exercise organized by Rescue 1122, aimed at ensuring timely and effective response during natural disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the professional competence and coordination exhibited by Rescue 1122 personnel and allied departments during the exercise.

He underscored the importance of such practical drills in enhancing institutional readiness, saving precious lives, and minimizing losses in emergency situations.Various facilities, including medical and livestock camps, were established at the site to simulate emergency response scenarios.

The exercise featured live demonstrations of rescue operations, safe evacuation of affected individuals, first aid provision, animal treatment, and other essential relief services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, District Emergency Officer Umar Ghuman, Livestock Officer Dr. Tahir Aziz, DSP Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Disaster Officer Muhammad Ashfaq, and other officials were also present.The deputy commissioner reiterated that all departments are working in close coordination, and the district administration is fully prepared to address any flood-related challenges. He directed the departments concerned to continue organizing such exercises in a systematic manner to ensure the safety and security of citizens.