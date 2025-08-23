DC Reviews Revenue Collection Targets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat,Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to review revenue collection targets and measures for improvement.
According to a spokesperson,the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian/Sarai Alamgir Ahmad Sher, Assistant Director PRA Asad Misbah and other officers.
The DC directed officials to ensure timely achievement of all revenue targets.
She emphasized bringing unregistered marriage halls,hotels and photographers under the tax net,assigning responsibilities to the respective Assistant Commissioners.
The officers were tasked with ensuring registration of unregistered businesses to enhance revenue collection.
