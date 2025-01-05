Open Menu

DC Reviews Road Projects In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC reviews road projects in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir reviewed ongoing road development projects in Lodhran, including the repair and restoration of the section from Super Chowk Multan Road to Permit Chowk Bypass, and the construction and restoration of the Bahawalpur N-5 road from Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.

During the inspection of the city portion of the N-5 National Highway, she emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards for all developmental work. She directed officers to ensure there would be no compromise on the quality of the projects.

The DC also directed field officers to carry out rigorous monitoring of the progress to ensure timely completion.

XEN Highways Lodhran, Ghulam Fareed, provided a detailed briefing on the development plans. He explained that the repair work for the Super Chowk Multan road to Permit Chowk Bypass section was being carried out under the Annual Development Program, Scheme No. 2180, which involves the restoration of a 9.9 km paved road stretch. The estimated cost of the restoration is Rs 91.687 million.

Additionally, Rs 1009.194 million would be spent on the development project from Bahawalpur N5 Adda Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.

Related Topics

Multan Road Bahawalpur Progress Lodhran Jalalpur Pirwala All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

16 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

16 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

17 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

17 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

17 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

17 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

17 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan