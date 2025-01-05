DC reviews road projects in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir reviewed ongoing road development projects in Lodhran, including the repair and restoration of the section from Super Chowk Multan Road to Permit Chowk Bypass, and the construction and restoration of the Bahawalpur N-5 road from Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.

During the inspection of the city portion of the N-5 National Highway, she emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards for all developmental work. She directed officers to ensure there would be no compromise on the quality of the projects.

The DC also directed field officers to carry out rigorous monitoring of the progress to ensure timely completion.

XEN Highways Lodhran, Ghulam Fareed, provided a detailed briefing on the development plans. He explained that the repair work for the Super Chowk Multan road to Permit Chowk Bypass section was being carried out under the Annual Development Program, Scheme No. 2180, which involves the restoration of a 9.9 km paved road stretch. The estimated cost of the restoration is Rs 91.687 million.

Additionally, Rs 1009.194 million would be spent on the development project from Bahawalpur N5 Adda Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.