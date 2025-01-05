DC Reviews Road Projects In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir reviewed ongoing road development projects in Lodhran, including the repair and restoration of the section from Super Chowk Multan Road to Permit Chowk Bypass, and the construction and restoration of the Bahawalpur N-5 road from Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.
During the inspection of the city portion of the N-5 National Highway, she emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards for all developmental work. She directed officers to ensure there would be no compromise on the quality of the projects.
The DC also directed field officers to carry out rigorous monitoring of the progress to ensure timely completion.
XEN Highways Lodhran, Ghulam Fareed, provided a detailed briefing on the development plans. He explained that the repair work for the Super Chowk Multan road to Permit Chowk Bypass section was being carried out under the Annual Development Program, Scheme No. 2180, which involves the restoration of a 9.9 km paved road stretch. The estimated cost of the restoration is Rs 91.687 million.
Additionally, Rs 1009.194 million would be spent on the development project from Bahawalpur N5 Adda Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Making a difference with CSP—A step towards hope and compassion2 minutes ago
-
PHP arrested 467 suspects in December2 minutes ago
-
DG BISP orders to block 139 devices in Sukkur Region2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews road projects in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
A dance in the valley: Hazara culture day unites hearts2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three more meters2 minutes ago
-
Written exam held for excise, taxation police recruitment:2 minutes ago
-
WCLA arranges guided tour of old havelis of Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Khuhro pays tributes to ZAB on his 97th birth anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 46 bln in six months12 minutes ago
-
PR refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness operation12 minutes ago