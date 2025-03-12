Dc Reviews Route For Hazrat Ali Day 'jaloos'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza inspected the route for Hazrat Ali (RA) martyrdom day 'jaloos' [procession] from Mubarak Haveli to Karbala Gamay Shah, here on Wednesday.
The martyrdom day will be observed on Ramazan 21. The visit aimed to review cleanliness, security and other arrangements for the procession. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner (City) Ali Babar Rai, and officials from Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, LESCO, LDA, and police accompanied him.
The DC met the jaloos organisers to discuss administrative matters and security protocols. Assistant Commissioner (City) Babar Ali Rai provided a detailed briefing on the preparations, cleanliness measures, and logistical arrangements along the route. The procession will reach Karbala Gamay Shah after Maghrib prayers.
The DC directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure daily cleanliness along the procession route and instructed Rescue 1122 vehicles to be stationed at various points for emergency response. He also ordered to set up temporary hospitals and placed permanent hospitals on high alert to handle any medical emergencies. Additionally, he ordered for deployment of WASA staff for water supply management and the presence of Civil Defence personnel alongside police forces for enhanced security.
The DC assured that all possible security measures and facilities will be provided to mourners and citizens participating in the procession. He said that all institutions are working together to ensure a smooth and secure observance of Youm-e-Ali (RA).
The procession organizers expressed gratitude for the administration’s full cooperation.
