DC Reviews School Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Christian High school to review educational facilities, cleanliness arrangements, and overall infrastructure.
Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Yaseen Khan accompanied the deputy commissioner during the visit.
The DC inspected classrooms and sanitation systems and met with the headmaster and teaching staff to discuss academic activities.He emphasized that providing students with a clean, safe, and conducive learning environment should remain a top priority for the education department.
While expressing satisfaction over the current cleanliness arrangements, he directed officials to further improve the system.
