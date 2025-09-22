Open Menu

DC Reviews Schools, Health Facilities In Togh Bala

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews schools, health facilities in Togh Bala

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, carried out inspections of education and health facilities in Togh Bala on Monday under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s “Awami Agenda” program.

At the Government Higher Secondary school Togh Bala, the DC reviewed classrooms, teacher attendance, hygiene conditions, and the overall quality of education. Observing lessons firsthand, he emphasized that quality education is a fundamental right of every child and directed teachers to focus on both academic excellence and character-building.

Later, Mehsud visited the Basic Health Unit in Togh Bala, where he checked the emergency ward, availability of medicines, cleanliness, and management standards. He also interacted with patients to assess the quality of services being delivered.

“The hospital staff must remain on duty at all times, treat patients with respect, and ensure timely healthcare,” he said, while instructing officials to maintain a patient-friendly and hygienic environment.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

1 hour ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

4 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

4 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

5 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan