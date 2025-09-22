DC reviews schools, health facilities in Togh Bala

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, carried out inspections of education and health facilities in Togh Bala on Monday under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s “Awami Agenda” program.

At the Government Higher Secondary school Togh Bala, the DC reviewed classrooms, teacher attendance, hygiene conditions, and the overall quality of education. Observing lessons firsthand, he emphasized that quality education is a fundamental right of every child and directed teachers to focus on both academic excellence and character-building.

Later, Mehsud visited the Basic Health Unit in Togh Bala, where he checked the emergency ward, availability of medicines, cleanliness, and management standards. He also interacted with patients to assess the quality of services being delivered.

“The hospital staff must remain on duty at all times, treat patients with respect, and ensure timely healthcare,” he said, while instructing officials to maintain a patient-friendly and hygienic environment.