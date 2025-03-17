DC Reviews Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a District Peace Committee meeting to review security arrangements for the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA).
The meeting, attended by representatives from law enforcement agencies, the district administration, and peace committee members, finalized measures to ensure law and order.
Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner stressed the importance of interfaith harmony and collective efforts for foolproof security and sanitation during processions and gatherings.
Recommendations from committee members were acknowledged and incorporated into the security plan.
The session concluded with prayers for national stability and unity. Among those present were (ADCG) Afzal Hayat Tarrar, DSP Aamir Shirazi, Syed Altaf-ur-Rehman, Altaf Abbas Kazmi, Hakeem Jawad-ur-Rehman, Khadim Ali Khadim, Manzoor Khokhar, and other district officials and dignitaries.
