DC reviews security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a comprehensive meeting to review security and administrative arrangements for the forthcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The meeting was attended by SP Security, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and members of the Peace Committee. Participants commended the Lahore district administration and police for exemplary arrangements during Muharram, noting that their coordinated efforts ensured a peaceful environment.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that Pakistan’s enhanced standing at the international level is also attributable to the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous. Peace Committee members praised the vital role of the district administration and police in maintaining law and order, and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for decisively defeating the enemy across the border.

The committee stressed the need to ensure flawless arrangements along the routes of Chehlum and Urs processions, including road repairs, improved lighting, and uninterrupted power supply.

Highlighting the religious and cultural significance of both events, the Deputy Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on the security of mourners and devotees. He directed all departments to maintain the same high standards demonstrated during Ashura and urged event organizers to extend full cooperation with the district administration. “Providing citizens with a safe, secure, and peaceful environment is our foremost responsibility,” he said.