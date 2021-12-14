DC reviews security, administrative arrangement for Local Government elections

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Arifullah Awan on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting here to review security and administrative arrangements for the local government elections scheduled to be held on December 19 in the province

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Arifullah Awan on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting here to review security and administrative arrangements for the local government elections scheduled to be held on December 19 in the province.

The DC reviewed implementation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan and issued necessary directives to concerned quarters regarding peaceful and transparent conduct of the polls.

He directed all the officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and remove all the hurdles in smooth conduct of the polls, adding that holding of elections is a huge challenge and every relevant official is responsible to pay full attention to his/her duty.

The meeting was attended by Regional Election Commissioner and officers of district police and administration and line departments.