DC Reviews Security, Administrative Matters Ahead Of Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the routes of Muharram processions in Sialkot and Kotli Loharan, and reviewed security and administrative matters.
He made a detailed inspection of Central Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Adda Pasrurian, Darbar Behlol Dana, Darbar Imam Ali Haq, Bhudhi Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar and Iqbal Road.
The DC directed the Municipal Corporation Sialkot, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and local authorities of various departments present on the occasion to remove all kinds of encroachments including building materials and debris from the routes of the procession.
He said that hanging electrical wires, internet/TV cables on procession routes should be fixed and unnecessary ropes and wires should be removed. He asked the SWMC to clean the sewer lines and drains on the routes and no manhole cover should be broken or found missing.
The DC said that streetlights should be kept on along the routes of processions and Imambargahs. The deputy commissioner said that on 7th of Muharram, the streetlights would be kept lit on backup generators for night processions in the city.
Later, the deputy commissioner also inspected the route of the 9th Muharram procession of Kotli Loharan East and reviewed the security plan for the procession along with the local police officials.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kotli Loharan and checked the attendance of doctors and staff and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients in the emergency department. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of the poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and inspected the ongoing work for the repair of Iqbal Manzil.
