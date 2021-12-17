UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Security Arrangement For Hindu Kishan Das's Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

DC reviews security arrangement for Hindu Kishan Das's anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor on Friday reviewed the security arrangement of Hindu Kishan Das anniversary to start from December 18 to 20, 2021.

The DC said that people of Hindu community from all over the country will participate in the annual anniversary.

He said,"We were making assure that all possible steps were being taken to address the issues including security, so that the minority community would not face any difficulty. No compromise will be made on the security situation, adding that he would monitor the security situation in the area."He also expressed satisfaction on security arrangements saying that the district administration would provide all possible assistance to the minority community on the occasion of the anniversary so that any untoward incident not occur.

