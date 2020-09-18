DC reviews security arrangements for Chehlum processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar Friday reviewed security arrangements to ensure law and order in Sukkur during processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

He called upon religious scholars to cooperate with police and rangers for maintaining peace.

He directed the municipal chiefs to carry out cleanliness drives and ensure removal of garbage from outside of all religious places and especially imam barghas and mosques.

He asked Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) officials to make sure smooth provision of electricity during the procession.

The deputy commissioner underlined the need for providing fool proof security to mourners throughout district.

He said rangers and police would be deployed to avoid any untoward situation during the processions heavy contingent. However, pillion riding would be banned on the day across the district, he added.

The meeting was attended by deputy superintendents of police, all assistant commissioners, religious scholars and others.