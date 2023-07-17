DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Monday held a high-level meeting regarding the District Peace Committee and reviewed the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Mansoor Ahmed Qazi on Monday held a high-level meeting regarding the District Peace Committee and reviewed the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, he said that during Muharram, foolproof security arrangements would be made to deal with any untoward incident by police, FC and other law enforcement agencies on the procession routes.

He said that any type of negligence or negligence regarding security could not be tolerated.

He said that security cameras have also been installed at various places in the city, while more cameras would alsobe installed on the procession routes and Imambargahs in order to monitor from the control room.