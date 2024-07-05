DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana, during a meeting held at his office on Friday, reviewed the security plan and arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He urged the police officials to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram and to maintain law and order in any case.

The DC said that street lights and other necessary arrangements should be ensured during the mourning processions including cleanliness, so that the public and especially the mourners do not suffer any kind of inconvenience.

The officials from Police, Rangers, local government, SEPCO, Health, Public Health Engineering, PPHI, Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana, Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Assistant Commissioners of the district were present in the meeting.

Dr. Sharjeel instructed the medical superintendent that duties of doctors, dispensers and other staff should be assigned in the hospitals on an emergency basis.

On this occasion, he gave instructions to the traffic police officials and said that during Muharram, full security should be provided to the roads in the routes of processions so that there is no trouble.

mobile patrolling should be strengthened to maintain law and order. The deputy commissioner gave instructions to the scouts present in the meeting and said that you should set up your camps in the city and provide full medical and first aid facilities there.

He gave instructions to the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management board and said that they should make a complete plan and the roads and streets of the entire city should be completely cleaned during Muharram. He said that the code of conduct will be implemented during Muharram. SEPCO directed the officials to repair and pull up the dangling power and cable wires.

He said that an emergency should be imposed in Chandka Medical College Hospital, Taluka Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Sanatoriums and Basic Health Units to ensure the supply of medical staff, ambulances and medicines.