DC Reviews Security Arrangements For Pakistan Day In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC reviews security arrangements for Pakistan Day in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi onm Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements made for March 23 Pakistan Day in the district at his office here on Tuesday.

The DC was briefed about the foolproof security measures taken in all eight talukas of the district line ahead of Pakistan day, on the occasion, the DC ordered the officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of Pakistan Day events.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said, adding the citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies for law and order maintenance.

He also directed the Municipal Administration to ensure cleanliness in the city. Assistant Commissioners, Director Social Welfare, District Officer education and other officers attended the meeting.

