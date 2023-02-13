DC reviews security arrangements of district Jail

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar visited the district jail here and directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant in the wake of recent terrorists' attacks on police, to foil nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

He visited barracks and reviewed facilities for the inmates including health and cleanliness. He directed the Jail Superintendent to provide all basic facilities to the prisoners and also keep the jail premises clean, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The DC also met with the prisoners, asked about their problems, and issued on-spot directives.