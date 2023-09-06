DC reviews security arrangements of Imam Hussain (AS) Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the instructions given by the Ministry of Interior Sindh and Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas.

According to the DC office, 15 control rooms of the police department were established at the tehsil level to monitor the law and order situation till 8th September 2023, which will work round the clock.