DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The district administration and religious scholars on Monday finalized security

and administrative arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and gatherings,

pledging to ensure peaceful and dignified celebrations across the city.

The preparations were reviewed in a meeting jointly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa

Raza and Dr Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori.

The session was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad

Jafar Chaudhry and members of the District Peace Committee.

During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of foolproof security, cleanliness, and

smooth provision of civic facilities during the processions.

It was resolved that all departments

would remain fully alert and extend maximum support to maintain an atmosphere of peace and

harmony throughout the celebrations.

DC Musa Raza directed all law enforcement and civic agencies to remain on high alert, emphasizing

that the safety of participants in processions and gatherings was the administration’s top priority.

He added that the district administration was in constant coordination with procession organizers

to ensure effective crowd management and seamless arrangements.