Open Menu

DC Reviews Security, Civic Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The district administration and religious scholars on Monday finalized security

and administrative arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and gatherings,

pledging to ensure peaceful and dignified celebrations across the city.

The preparations were reviewed in a meeting jointly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa

Raza and Dr Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori.

The session was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad

Jafar Chaudhry and members of the District Peace Committee.

During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of foolproof security, cleanliness, and

smooth provision of civic facilities during the processions.

It was resolved that all departments

would remain fully alert and extend maximum support to maintain an atmosphere of peace and

harmony throughout the celebrations.

DC Musa Raza directed all law enforcement and civic agencies to remain on high alert, emphasizing

that the safety of participants in processions and gatherings was the administration’s top priority.

He added that the district administration was in constant coordination with procession organizers

to ensure effective crowd management and seamless arrangements.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

23 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

23 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

24 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

24 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan