DC Reviews Security, Civic Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The district administration and religious scholars on Monday finalized security
and administrative arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and gatherings,
pledging to ensure peaceful and dignified celebrations across the city.
The preparations were reviewed in a meeting jointly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa
Raza and Dr Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori.
The session was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad
Jafar Chaudhry and members of the District Peace Committee.
During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of foolproof security, cleanliness, and
smooth provision of civic facilities during the processions.
It was resolved that all departments
would remain fully alert and extend maximum support to maintain an atmosphere of peace and
harmony throughout the celebrations.
DC Musa Raza directed all law enforcement and civic agencies to remain on high alert, emphasizing
that the safety of participants in processions and gatherings was the administration’s top priority.
He added that the district administration was in constant coordination with procession organizers
to ensure effective crowd management and seamless arrangements.
