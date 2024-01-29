DC Reviews Security For General Elections
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s office here on Monday,
reviewed security and monitoring plans for the general elections.
The Primary focus was to assess preparations and ensure facilities during
the polling process.
Stressing the significance of the electoral process, Rafia Haider highlighted that around 1,120 polling
stations, 2,202 polling booths, and 44 offices of the returning officers had been identified
as highly sensitive.
The deputy commissioner issued directives for the installation of CCTV cameras at all identified
sensitive polling stations. Joint teams, comprising district administration, Safe City Authority,
and the police, are working collaboratively to implement security measures.
Rafia Haider assured that all available resources were being utilized. Ensuring the safety
and facilitation of voters remained a top priority, underscoring the collective efforts towards
a successful and democratic electoral process.
