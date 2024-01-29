Open Menu

DC Reviews Security For General Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DC reviews security for general elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s office here on Monday,

reviewed security and monitoring plans for the general elections.

The Primary focus was to assess preparations and ensure facilities during

the polling process.

Stressing the significance of the electoral process, Rafia Haider highlighted that around 1,120 polling

stations, 2,202 polling booths, and 44 offices of the returning officers had been identified

as highly sensitive.

The deputy commissioner issued directives for the installation of CCTV cameras at all identified

sensitive polling stations. Joint teams, comprising district administration, Safe City Authority,

and the police, are working collaboratively to implement security measures.

Rafia Haider assured that all available resources were being utilized. Ensuring the safety

and facilitation of voters remained a top priority, underscoring the collective efforts towards

a successful and democratic electoral process.

