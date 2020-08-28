UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Security For Muharram Processions, Majalis

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Friday visited control room, set up in Commissioner Office here to review arrangements and ongoing monitoring of Muharram processions and Majalis.

He said control room was established to monitor activities of gathering and Muharram procession through close circuit television cameras to receive, disseminate any information and to meet with any eventuality.

He also inspected route of Muharram procession at Bohar Bazar and said the best possible arrangements have been planned by using modern technology for Muharram procession.

The DC asked officers concerned to resolve complaints of the mourners and provide them secure atmosphere during Ashura.

He said all district departments would cooperate with other departments to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the area.

