DC Reviews Security Measures For General Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar along with the District Election Commissioner, and officers from other relevant departments on Wednesday visited the Government Superior Science College
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar along with the District Election Commissioner, and officers from other relevant departments on Wednesday visited the Government Superior Science College.
They reviewed security measures, installation of CCTV cameras, parking arrangements, distribution of election materials, collection points for election results, the district control room, and other preparations for general election.
They also reviewed the ongoing training session for polling officers organized by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
