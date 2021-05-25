DC reviews sewerage line laying project in city

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday reviewed the mega project of laying sewerage line at Kashmir Road and inspected the pace and quality of work on the project.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the contractor concerned to use quality material in the project and complete the project within the stipulated period.

Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Sambarial tehsil and reviewed the plan for renovation of greenbelts and up-gradation of parks in Sambrial.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Salman Akbar and COMC Sambrial Fida Mir were also present on the occasion.