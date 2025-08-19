Open Menu

DC Reviews Sewerage Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC reviews sewerage plan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Noor ul Ain Qureshi, reviewed the proposed sewerage system under the Punjab Development Programme.

She inspected disposal stations, drains, sites, and the planned sewerage network.

The DC was accompanied by Nadeem Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering, and Kashan Butt, Managing Director of WASA Jhelum.

Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee Khaliq Dad Grara, Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, and other officials were also present during the inspection.

